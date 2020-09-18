Dolores “Dee” Fair Berry
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Dolores “Dee” Fair Berry, 82, of Longview, formerly of Tyler, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, Tyler. Ms. Berry was born December 29, 1937, in Dallas, and died August 30, 2020.

