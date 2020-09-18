TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Dolores “Dee” Fair Berry, 82, of Longview, formerly of Tyler, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, Tyler. Ms. Berry was born December 29, 1937, in Dallas, and died August 30, 2020.
Dolores “Dee” Fair Berry
