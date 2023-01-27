Dolores Ann Graul
TYLER — Dolores Ann Graul, age 91, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, in Tyler, Texas.
Visitation for Dolores Ann Graul will be Monday, January 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM at Restland Funeral Home. A Service will be Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM in the Wildwood Chapel at Restland Funeral Home.
