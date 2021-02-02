Dianne Murphy
NEW SUMMERFIELD — Dianne Murphy was born August 13, 1943 and entered eternal life on January 29, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Dianne will be laid to rest at McDonald Cemetery in New Summerfield. Visitation will begin on Monday, February 1, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
