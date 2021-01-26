Diann Gattis Cavazos
JACKSONVILLE — Diann Cavazos, 67, was born November 17, 1953 and passed away on Jan. 24, 2021. A graveside service is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Mixon Cemetery. Steve Edwards will officiate. Visitation will begin on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
