TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Diamond Samatha Cruz, 21, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Dale Chapel Baptist Church 620 .W Glenwood Blvd Tyler, 75701. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Cemetery 1310 W NW Loop 323 Tyler, 75706. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Dale Chapel Baptist Church 620 .W Glenwood Blvd Tyler, 75701. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, 536 N. Jackson Jacksonville 75766. Ms. Cruz was born May 31, 1999, and died August 9, 2020.
Diamond Samatha Cruz
