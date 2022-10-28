Dennis Darren Williams
KILGORE — Funeral for Dennis Williams will be on Sun., Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Mickey Melton Performing Arts Center. Visitation will be Sat. Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle of God in Christ. Interment in Kilgore Memorial Gardens. He was born 10/1/1960 and died 10/26/2022. Victory Funeral Services in charge.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed