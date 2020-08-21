Denise Louise Pate
 GREENVILLE — Memorial services are scheduled for Denise Louise Pate, 64, of Royse City, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mrs. Pate was born April 19, 1956, and died August 16, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you