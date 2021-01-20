DeLoris Gary Holverson
FRISCO - A graveside service for DeLoris Gary Holverson, of Frisco, will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler with Dr. Stuart Baskin officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. DeLoris was born June 19, 1924 in Gilmer and passed away January 15, 2021.
