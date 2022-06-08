Delores Ingle
TROUP — Delores “Dee” Woodall Ingle, 78, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord, on June 5, 2022, in Bullard, Texas.
Memorial services for Dee will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Martin’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene.
Visitation will be 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, June 11, 2022, prior to the service.
