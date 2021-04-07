DeLois Jean Minatrea Estoll
MINEOLA — Services for DeLois Minatrea Estoll, 91, Mineola, are scheduled for 11 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021, with a 10 a.m. visitation, at Rose Hill Baptist Church, Mineola. Services provided by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mrs. Estoll was born September 28, 1929 and passed away April 3, 2021.
 
 