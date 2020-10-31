Delbert Larue McKnight
 KAUFMAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Delbert Larue McKnight, 69, of Kaufman, 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Salem Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. McKnight was born October 14, 1951, in Ft. Worth, and died October 28, 2020.

