KAUFMAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Delbert Larue McKnight, 69, of Kaufman, 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Salem Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. McKnight was born October 14, 1951, in Ft. Worth, and died October 28, 2020.
Delbert Larue McKnight
