Mr. Delbert Gray was born on October 29, 1923 and passed away on January 9, 2021.
Delbert Gray
LONGVIEW - Visitation will be held for Mr. Delbert Gray at 1-2p.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel in Henderson, followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m.
