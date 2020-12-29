Deborah Kay Erickson
 YANTIS — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Deborah Kay Erickson, 51, of Yantis, 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Lowe Funeral Home. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Lowe Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lowe Funeral Home, Quitman. Mrs. Erickson was born October 6, 1969, in Dallas, and died December 23, 2020.

