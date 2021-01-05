Deborah Allen Arnold
TYLER - Deborah Allen Arnold, 66, of Chandler passed away on January 2, 2021. She was born on June 15, 1954 in Ft. Worth. Memorial Services will be held at a later date under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
FATAL SHOOTING: Pastor Mark McWilliams dies, church member wants 'justice" after pastor shot to death Sunday at church in East Texas
-
Mugshot of suspect in fatal shooting of East Texas pastor released, bond set at $3.5 million
-
Starrville church pastor remembered for belief in prayer, other victims of shooting stable
-
BREAKING: Pastor shot and killed at East Texas church
-
Moore announces candidacy for Smith County Precinct 2 commissioner