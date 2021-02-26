Deanna Lee Law
CHANDLER — Deanna Lee Law was born on August 19, 1941 in Carl Junction, Missouri and passed away on February 22, 2021 in Chandler, Texas and is under the care of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside Service will be held on March 2, 2021 at 10:00 am at Cathedral In The Pines Memorial Garden, 7825 South Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX.

