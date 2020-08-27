De’Andre Devonte Caraway
 LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for De’Andre Devonte Caraway, of Gilmer, 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment, Crossroad Cemetery. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Baby Caraway was born August 16, 2020, in Longview, and died August 23, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you