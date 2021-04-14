Deana Sue Goodwin
CHANDLER — Deana Sue Goodwin, 80, of Tyler passed away on April 3, 2021 in Tyler. Graveside services are scheduled for Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler.
