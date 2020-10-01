David Richards
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for David Richards, 90, of Chandler, 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements by Chandler Memorial Funeral Home, Chandler. Mr. Richards was born July 28, 1930, in Frankston, and died September 26, 2020.

