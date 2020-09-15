LEVERETTS CHAPEL — Services will be scheduled at a later date for David Ray Brown, 63. Arrangements by Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mr. Brown was born January 29, 1957, in Overton, and died September 10, 2020.
LEVERETTS CHAPEL — Services will be scheduled at a later date for David Ray Brown, 63. Arrangements by Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mr. Brown was born January 29, 1957, in Overton, and died September 10, 2020.
