DALLAS — Memorial services are scheduled for David Monroe Irby, Jr., 38, of Dallas, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Flint Baptist Church, Flint. Interment, Private - Bullard Memorial in Bullard. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Irby, Jr. was born March 1, 1982, in Tyler, and died September 19, 2020.
