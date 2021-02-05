David Lewis O’Dell, Sr.
TYLER — Services for David Lewis O’Dell, Sr., 82, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lon Graham officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Whitehouse Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
