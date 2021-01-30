David Lewis O’Dell, Sr.
TYLER — Funeral services for David Lewis O’Dell, Sr., 82, of Tyler, will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, January 21, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. O’Dell was born October 26, 1938 and passed away January 27, 2021.

