David Lee Wright
TYLER - Graveside services for Wright will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Ebenezer Cemetery, Arp.
Visitation will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com

