David Lee Midgett
KILGORE — Graveside Services for Mr. David Lee Midgett, 76, of Kilgore, will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Kilgore Memorial Garden. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Please be sure to wear your mask. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com. Mr. Midgett was born on April 13, 1944 and passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
