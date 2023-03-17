David Lee Garrett
TYLER — Chapel Services for David Garrett, 73, are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at John R. Harmon
Undertaking Co. with Pastor Ricky Garner serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing will be held Friday from 2-8 p.m. Mr. Garrett was born July 27, 1949 and transitioned on March 12, 2023
Undertaking Co. with Pastor Ricky Garner serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing will be held Friday from 2-8 p.m. Mr. Garrett was born July 27, 1949 and transitioned on March 12, 2023