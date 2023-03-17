David Lee Garrett
TYLER — Chapel Services for David Garrett, 73, are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at John R. Harmon
Undertaking Co. with Pastor Ricky Garner serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing will be held Friday from 2-8 p.m. Mr. Garrett was born July 27, 1949 and transitioned on March 12, 2023

