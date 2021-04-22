David L. Twomey
BULLARD — A memorial service will be held for David Lynn Twomey, 68, of Bullard on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. David was born October 2, 1952 in Syracuse, NY and passed away on April 17, 2021 in Bullard.
