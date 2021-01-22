David J. Detten
KIGORE — A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Reverend Keith Wilkerson officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home before services from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. David was born on Feb, 5, 1959 in Amarillo and passed away on January 18, 2021 in Tyler.

Recommended For You


Tags