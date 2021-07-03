David C. Powell
MINDEN — Mr. David C. Powell, 77, of Minden, passed from this life on July 1, 2021, at Nacogdoches Medical Center. He was born March 27, 1944. A private family graveside service will be held at Powell Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.