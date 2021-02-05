David Alan Chastant
TYLER — A graveside service will be held for David Alan Chastant, 61, of Tyler, on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lee Cemetery in Winnsboro. Visitation will be Friday, February 5, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. David was born March 26, 1959 and passed away February 1, 2021.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Putting family first kept Mahomes healthy for another Super Bowl run
-
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in Texas
-
Sen. Mitt Romney calls out fellow Republicans for pushing stolen election myth, says it makes achieving unity more difficult
-
Billboard asking Gohmert, Cruz to resign pops up in Tyler
-
East Texas Crisis Center cancels annual auto show fundraiser, extends raffle car giveaway