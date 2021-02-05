David Alan Chastant
TYLER — A graveside service will be held for David Alan Chastant, 61, of Tyler, on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lee Cemetery in Winnsboro. Visitation will be Friday, February 5, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. David was born March 26, 1959 and passed away February 1, 2021.

