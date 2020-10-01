Dathan Jerome Pullins
 LONGVIEW — Memorial services are scheduled for Dathan Jerome Pullins, 41, of Longview, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Unity Tabernacle. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services, Kilgore. Mr. Pullins was born March 2, 1979, in Longview, and died September 23, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you