Darrell “Booise” Isham
 LINDALE — Darrell “Booise” Isham, 61, of Lindale, Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty, Lindale. Mr. Isham was born July 15, 1959, in Tyler, and died August 10, 2020.

