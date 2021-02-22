Darlene Wright
ARP — Funeral services for Darleen Wright will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton. Interment will be in the Overton City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, February 26, 2021, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home.

