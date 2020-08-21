Darlean Britton
TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Darlean Britton, 57, of Tyler, 3 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at John R. Harmon Chapel. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Chapel, Tyler. Mrs. Britton was born February 18, 1963, and died August 15, 2020.

