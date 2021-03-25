Daphna Lilienstern
DENTON — A graveside service for Daphna Lilienstern, 81, of Denton will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 6-8 PM on Friday, March 26 at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Daphna was born October 9. 1939 in Galveston and passed away on March 19, 2021 in Denton.
 
 