Danny Kaye White
PITTSBURG — Danny Kaye White passed away February 20, 2021 at his home in Pittsburg at the age of 64. His funeral service will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerral Walker as eulogist and burial will be at Lafayette Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg, Texas.
