Danny Frank Kee
TYLER — Services for Danny Frank Kee, 76, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Whitehouse Church of Christ under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Danny was born November 16, 1944 in Oklahoma City, OK and passed away March 20, 2021 in Tyler.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Whitehouse angler reels in record-breaking bass at Lake Tyler
-
Victim of newspaper carrier shooting speaks out; Go Fund Me started
-
Arlington man accused of shooting boyfriend to death near Tyler State Park denies 40-year plea deal
-
Shining Bright: FCA introduces All-Stars for June games
-
Tyler IHOP to stay closed for 'some time' following fire damages