Danny Culver
VAN — Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Hilliard Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Haven of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Danny Ross Culver was born November 12, 1949 in Tyler, Texas and passed away at the age of 71 on June 29, 2021.
 
 

