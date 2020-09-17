QUITMAN — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Daniel Joe Cathey, 41, of Quitman, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lowe Funeral Home. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lowe Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lowe Funeral Home, Quitman. Mr. Cathey was born September 5, 1979, in Houston, and died September 13, 2020.
Daniel Joe Cathey
