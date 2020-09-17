Daniel Joe Cathey
 QUITMAN — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Daniel Joe Cathey, 41, of Quitman, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lowe Funeral Home. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lowe Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lowe Funeral Home, Quitman. Mr. Cathey was born September 5, 1979, in Houston, and died September 13, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you