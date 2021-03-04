Dandy “Danny” Wheat
KILGORE, TX — Graveside services for Dandy “Danny” Lee Wheat, 65, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Kilgore. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services.
Viewing: Victory Funeral Services on March 5, 2021 from 2 until 7:00 p.m. via drive-thru.
Mr. Wheat’s guestbook at www.victoryfuneral.com

