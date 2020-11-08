Dan Stephen Trent
 TYLER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Dan Stephen Trent, 73, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Colonial Hills Baptist Church. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Trent was born December 5, 1946, in Grand Prairie, and died September 5, 2020.

