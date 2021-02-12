Dallas Sparks
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Dallas Sparks, 73 of Tyler will be held in Oliver Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1 pm. FACE MASK REQUIRED. The service is under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Sparks was born on September 30, l947 and passed on February 3, 2021. Public viewing will be on Friday, 2-8pm at the funeral home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
City of Tyler, Tyler ISD prepare for wintry weather conditions
-
Good Samaritans pay for homeless man's hotel stay ahead of wintry weather
-
Tyler man arrested for death of passenger after Jan. 23 wreck
-
Bullard City Council votes against low-income housing development
-
Good Samaritans pay for homeless man's hotel stay ahead of wintry weather