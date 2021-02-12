Dallas Sparks
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Dallas Sparks, 73 of Tyler will be held in Oliver Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1 pm. FACE MASK REQUIRED. The service is under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Sparks was born on September 30, l947 and passed on February 3, 2021. Public viewing will be on Friday, 2-8pm at the funeral home.

Recommended For You


Tags