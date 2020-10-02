TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Dale Edward Moran, 76, of Whitehouse, 2 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Interment, Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation, 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Moran was born July 5, 1944, in Stewardson, IL, and died September 30, 2020.
Dale Edward Moran
