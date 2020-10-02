Dale Edward Moran
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Dale Edward Moran, 76, of Whitehouse, 2 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Interment, Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation, 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Moran was born July 5, 1944, in Stewardson, IL, and died September 30, 2020.

