Cyrus A. Reeder Jr.
TYLER - Memorial services for Cyrus A. Reeder Jr., 87, of Tyler will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 with visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by service at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. Mr. Reeder passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Tyler. He was born July 2, 1933 in Hughes Springs, Texas.
