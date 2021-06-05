Cyndy Peters
LINDALE — Services for Cyndy Peters, age 59 of Lindale, TX, are scheduled for 10 AM Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Hideaway Lake Community Church. Interment will follow in the Lindale City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, TX.
 
 

