 SHREVEPORT — Memorial services are scheduled for Craig Braswell, 44, of Arp, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Ebenezer Cemetery. Arrangements by Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Mr. Braswell was born June 9, 1976, in Warren, and died October 4, 2020.

