Cornelius L. Tims
TYLER — A celebration of life for Cornelius Tims, 43, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Bethel Bible Church with Rev. Ricky Garner serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
 
 

