Cornelius L. Tims
TYLER — A celebration of life for Cornelius Tims, 43, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Bethel Bible Church with Rev. Ricky Garner serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Trending Topics
-
Police: 14-year-old arrested in Tyler homicide
-
Tyler woman dies while serving prison sentence for abandoning baby in bathroom closet
-
Bobby Joe Manziel Jr., owner of The Oil Palace, dies
-
Tyler's Fritz Hager III announces fall tour
-
DPS: Medical episode caused driver to crash into Flint neighborhood home