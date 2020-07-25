Cornelius James Watson
 DALLAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Cornelius James Watson, 58, of Dallas, 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Greater Bible Way Baptist Church. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Watson was born July 6, 1962, in Charleston, SC, and died July 15, 2020.

