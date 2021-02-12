Corbin Thomas Stiefer
TYLER — A memorial service for Corbin Thomas Stiefer, 21, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Glenwood Church of Christ in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Corbin was born on March 22, 1999 and passed away January 13, 2021.

