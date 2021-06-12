Cookie Young
TYLER — A funeral Mass for Cookie Young, 77, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation is one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Young was born February 14, 1944, in Harlingen and passed away on June 7, 2021 in Tyler.
