Connie Furrh
 GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Connie Furrh, 67, of Grand Saline, 1 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Woodside Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Furrh was born December 1, 1952, in Grand Saline, and died October 20, 2020.

