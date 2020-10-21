GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Connie Furrh, 67, of Grand Saline, 1 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Woodside Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Furrh was born December 1, 1952, in Grand Saline, and died October 20, 2020.
Connie Furrh
